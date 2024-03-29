Caprock Group LLC Sells 323 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.03. 376,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.63. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $123.54 and a 12-month high of $199.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

