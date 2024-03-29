Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,666,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $971.57. 664,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,944. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $907.49 and a 200 day moving average of $762.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $480.45 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

