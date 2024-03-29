Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $825.33. 789,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $850.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

