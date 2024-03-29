Caprock Group LLC Buys 397 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.87. 1,074,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.42 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

