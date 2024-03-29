Caprock Group LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,906. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $58.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

