Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.96. 3,742,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,399. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

