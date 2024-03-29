InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. 149,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,940. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Featured Stories

