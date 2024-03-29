Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 29th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,037,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 818,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

