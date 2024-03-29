BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 29th total of 895,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 272,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,108. BioSig Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 729,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 176,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

