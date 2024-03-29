Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 171.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,983. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

