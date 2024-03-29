Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 171.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,983. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
