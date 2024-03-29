Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 52.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

BPYPP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

