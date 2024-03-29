BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Up 197.0% in March

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 197.0% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 34,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,425. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 86,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares in the company, valued at $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.