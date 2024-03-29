Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading 17.2% Higher

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.27). 56,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.79).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of £35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,637.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

