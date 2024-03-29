Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW remained flat at $25.52 during trading on Friday. 1,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

