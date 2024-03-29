Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW remained flat at $25.52 during trading on Friday. 1,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,101. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
