Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $284.13. 3,400,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,015. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.07. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

