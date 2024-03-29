Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $105.14 or 0.00151400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,364,850 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

