IOTA Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $29.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000039 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.