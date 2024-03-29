iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.89

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 1984943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

