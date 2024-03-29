Caprock Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

