HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,910 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 5,954,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

