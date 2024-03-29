Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

