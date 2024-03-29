Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

