CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 97.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,262. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

