Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Acquires C$16,242.60 in Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.18 per share, with a total value of C$16,242.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.1811321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPI. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.21.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

