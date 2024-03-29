Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.89

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 13235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.