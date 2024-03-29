Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.89

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 13235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
Commerzbank Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.