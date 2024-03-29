Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.00

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.