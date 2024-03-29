Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Drops By 96.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 20,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,399. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 254.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

