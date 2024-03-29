Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.29

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 23186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

