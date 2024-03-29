Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 12-Month High at $227.80

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.80 and last traded at $227.80, with a volume of 1042924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.