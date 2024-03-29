TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORM traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 10,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.43. TOR Minerals International has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.
About TOR Minerals International
