Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.79

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.79 and last traded at $168.78, with a volume of 5980631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.94. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

