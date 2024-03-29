AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.14

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 34923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

