Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 58,539 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,539 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267,822 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.