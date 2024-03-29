Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 473.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,180 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

