Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 18,139,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,822,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

