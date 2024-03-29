Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $75.98. The stock had a trading volume of 321,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.