Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 2.04% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

FLLV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

