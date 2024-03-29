Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 1,848,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

