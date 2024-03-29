Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after buying an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

