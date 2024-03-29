Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $505.09 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $505.09 million and $70.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00006936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.91 or 0.05013028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00076443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.