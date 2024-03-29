Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.93 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $30.93 million and $35,767.90 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,475.75 or 0.99940642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00141403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000073 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $31,428.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

