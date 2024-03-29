QUASA 1-Day Volume Hits $231.93 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $150,385.09 and $231.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00109901 USD and is down -13.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $282.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

