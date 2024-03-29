Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 16,673 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.25. 188,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

