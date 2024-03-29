Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

