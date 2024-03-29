Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Up 2%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 1,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Acquired Sales Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
Acquired Sales Company Profile
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acquired Sales
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Acquired Sales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acquired Sales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.