Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 29th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,210.0 days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TMNSF remained flat at $72.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. Temenos has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

About Temenos

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

