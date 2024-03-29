Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in March

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TSCDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,846. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

