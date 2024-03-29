Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in March

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
TSCDY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,846. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.
