Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 49,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Braveheart Investment Group Trading Down 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of 317.50 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.91.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

