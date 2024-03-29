TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
TOD’S Price Performance
OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $37.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $43.65.
About TOD’S
