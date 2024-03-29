TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in March

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock remained flat at $45.07 on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.
About TerraVest Industries
