TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in March

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock remained flat at $45.07 on Friday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

